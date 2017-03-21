Pirates defeat Rays with run in the ninth

Game recap
Pirates 4, Rays 3
Pirates record: 16-7
Key inning: The Pirates won in walk-off fashion when Adam Frazier walked with two outs, stole second base and scored the game-winner on Gift Ngoepe’s single to right field in the ninth.
Pirates’ big bat: Frazier (1 for 3, two runs, double), Jose Osuna (2 for 3, double) and John Jaso (two-run home run) provided the big hits for Pittsburgh.
Pirates’ starter watch: Chad Kuhl gave up three earned runs off two home runs in five innings. Kuhl struck out four and walked one, while giving up four hits.
What Chad Kuhl said: “I think it was coming out well. I just wasn’t getting on top of it. Pitches were working, but they had life but just struggled early on just getting it down, having that angle. But battled through and (fourth, fifth innings) were a lot better.
What Clint Hurdle said: “I thought it was another opportunity for one of our young guys to roll his sleeves up and go to work.”
Roster moves: None.
Jason Dill
Up next
Who: Pirates (16-7) at Red Sox (11-12)
Where: JetBlue Park, Fort Myers
When: Thursday at 1:05 p.m.
Starting pitchers: Pittsburgh’s Drew Hutchison is slated to go against Boston’s Steven Wright. It will be Hutchison’s fifth spring appearance. He’s coming off his worst Grapefruit League outing this year, when he allowed six earned runs in 2 1/3 innings against Baltimore on March 17.
Expected Pirates to pitch: Tyler Webb and Jared Hughes.
