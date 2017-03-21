Pirates defeat Rays with run in the ninth

1:54 Charter government petitions to be available at Manatee County libraries Pause

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:07 Force and devastation: U.S. nuclear tests declassified

1:19 Fan of the Game: Parrish's Amanda Kemmerer

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

1:15 Manatee, Sarasota commissions discuss greenways

6:14 Manatee Community Action Agency Head Start program

1:42 Trump to Merkel: ‘At least we have something in common’ in reference to wiretapping

2:23 Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached