District adds 11 to its Hall of Fame

Eleven players were inducted into the Southwest Coast District Hall of Fame on March 17 at Bradenton Shuffle Club.
District President Jerry Stannard first honored Paul Knepper as “Captain of The Good Ship Bradenton Shuffle Club,” for his many years of leadership at our largest venue and host club. Knepper is also a very productive player and good friend.
Betty Downing was inducted in absentia for her 25-year career as a head tournament director. Downing resides in Michigan in retirement.
Ann Hersom was inducted posthumously for her long years as a stellar player and as an officer at the district and state levels. A long-time resident of Golf Lakes, she and her husband, Ed, retired to California over a decade ago after many years of service.
Erika and Peter Berg of Ontario and Imperial Lakes were inducted. Both are strong players and have served as helpers in many ways. Peter Berg is our webmaster and photographer and promotes the sport as well as anybody.
Larry Taylor, now of Golf Lakes, was inducted as a player. He has been a frequent winner and is well respected after a shorter previous career as “equipment manager” for his wife, Judy, who is already a hall member.
Lois Wegner of Wisconsin and Tri-Par, has become a top winner also. She and her late husband, Al, not only played in many tournaments, but they also occasionally admitted to being partial to the Green Bay Packers. Lois also placed first in our last district tournament of this season.
Ron Nurnberger was inducted as Past President of the Southwest Coast District and is a top player at state and district levels. He and Pam, first lady the past three years, can now relax. Both retired from Michigan and spent many years at Seabreeze in West Bradenton.
Anna Nuttal, a player and past District Keeper of Records, hails from Massachusetts and Ridgewood. She also served as first lady of the district when her husband, Al, was president for three years, finishing in that role about six years ago.
Dona and the late Earl Dunn, of Michigan and Sugar Creek, were faithful players and contributors to the district for a couple of decades. Dona Dunn was a tournament director and Earl Dunn spent many years helping maintain the Bradenton courts. My frequent partner, Earl showed me the most efficient route to negotiate traffic on the way to Clearwater. We all miss the Dunns. Dona continues to live on the farm near Battle Creek.
Happy Shuffling.
RESULTS
FL P-24A (March 13) at Clearwater. M/L Doubles, 75 points. Ladies Main: 1. Pam Nurnberger-Joyce Marquis, 3. Terri Smith. Consolation: 2. Debra Williams. Men Main: 4. Jerry Stannard-Ron Nurnberger, Consolation: 1. Dave Kudro-Dave Minnich.
FL A-22A (March 13) at Clearwater. Any Amateurs/Any Doubles, 75 points. Consolation: 3. Gilles Emard-Brad Thomas, 4. Ned Fogarty-Frank Marderosian.
COMING UP
Southwest Coast District Masters: Dist. Ams, M/L, State Ams, M/L, Pro, M/L: (March 22-25) at Palmetto. 12 frames, 21 games in 3 1/2 days.
Players eligible to play in District Masters: (March 22-25) at Palmetto. District amateur ladies: Sandra Kolasinski, Marilyn Rotman, Harriet Piccard and Elaine Antaya. Amateur Men: Jim Lessard, Frank Marderosian, Dave Evenson, Ken Mather, John Hechinger, Tony Souza, Cau Huynh and Patrick Antaya.
State amateur men: Steve Slaughterbeck, Arnie Congdon, Jim Clark, Rick Hall, Phil Krick, Ned Fogarty, Brad Thomas and Terry McNamara with Adam Letz as Alternate. State amateur ladies: Cindy Slaughterbeck, Cheryl Putnam, Sharon Hoyt, Kathy Laver, Connie Crawford and Kay Lynn Duncan.
Pro masters: Ron Nurnberger, Larry Taylor, Mike Marquis, Jim Miller, Ed Leonard, Tom Putnam, Lowell Williams, Phil Booher and Alternate John Roberson. Ladies masters: Pam Nurnberger, Heather Godson, Arlene McCague, Lois Wegner, Pat Tomko, Bonnie Walker, Evelyn White and Adriana Cramton with Linda Wallingford as Alternate. Palmetto welcomes spectators to their covered grandstands this week. No lunch will be served.
