Pittsburgh Pirates host the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at LECOM Park

The Pittsburgh Pirates welcome the Tampa Bay Rays to LECOM Park for Wednesday’s spring training game.
Chad Kuhl is slated to start on the mound for Pittsburgh in the 1:05 p.m. start.
Jose Osuna, who is hitting fifth for the Pirates, is white-hot at the plate this spring. He’s hit safely in 12 of 15 games and leads the Grapefruit League with an .889 slugging percentage.
John Jaso is penciled in at third base for the first time this spring, and he’ll do it against a former club. Jaso played for the Rays from 2008-11 and again in 2015.
