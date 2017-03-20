Manatee County run raises money for college scholarships

In its eighth year, the Take Stock 5K and 10K Run can boast one of the biggest fields in Manatee County history. The event — which also included kids’ races, a single-mile walk and virtual races — included 1,889 runners from across Florida and beyond March 5. The annual event, coordinated by Take Stock for Children, helps raise money for the organization’s goal of bringing 100 new students into its scholarship program each year.
Despite pulling runners from across the state, the event was still dominated by county residents. Connor Wozniak, a 16-year-old from Bradenton, won the 5K with a time of 19:57, and 47-year-old Fernanda Scalera, also from Bradenton, was the top female with a time of 21:04. In the 10K run, 48-year-old Hector Guzman of Bradenton topped the field with a time of 37:37. Rae Ann Darling-Reed, who coaches the Manatee High School cross country team and will run in the Boston Marathon next month, ran a 44:33 to top the women’s field.
Time, in minutes and seconds, of Rae Ann Darling-Reed’s 10K run at the Take Stock 5K and 10K Run. The fastest woman at the event will run the Boston Marathon in April.
Each race also named a male and female winner in four age-specific divisions. Mark Leatt, a 42-year-old from Bradenton, won the men’s master 5K with a time of 20:16 and Gary Soehner, a 71-year-old from Bradenton, won the veteran division at 32:16. Isobel Doborwicz, a 60-year-old from Bradenton, ran a 26:07 to win the female grand master division, and Josephine Nicolosi, a 72-year-old from Bradenton, ran a 34:39 to win the female veteran division.
Bradenton men won three more division titles in the 10K. Will Robinson, 41, ran a 42:37 to win the master division; 55-year-old Bruce Wildrosi ran a 44:04 to win the grand master; and 76-year-old Frank Nicolosi ran a 49:19 to win the veteran division. On the women’s side, Bradenton’s Suzanne Hoffman, 53, ran a 48:12 to win the master division, and Maggie Miller, 62, ran a 52:58 to win the senior grand master division.
Florida Burn wins local STB tourney
With a busy week of Suncoast Travel Ball on the horizon, the Florida Burn secured a championship at an annual event in Bradenton. Florida Burn 13U rolled to an 11-2 win against Scrappers Baseball in the championship game of the 13U open division of the seventh annual Wreaking Havoc in Manatee County.
Despite the runner-up finish in the 13U division, it was still a good weekend for the Scrappers, who were also the runners up to the Naples Thunder in the 12U AA division after a 21-11 loss in the championship game. Kangaroo Court, which draws players from across the Tampa Bay area, was the only other area team to win a division, beating Estero’s Gulf Coast Monarch’s, 6-5, for the 10U open championship.
Two other teams with a local presence finished second in their respective age groups. Bradenton’s Havoc fell to Lakeland’s CFL Wolf Pack, 9-7, in the 11U open championship. Kangaroo Court Royal fell to Fort Myers’ Gulf Coast Fury 13U, 13-11, for the 14U open title. Games were played across the county at G.T. Bray Park, Palma Sola Park, Braden River Park and Lakewood Ranch Baseball Complex.
Four STB tournaments crowd the schedule for this coming weekend, including a pair of Adidas-sponsored events. The Adidas Invitational Series I will be held Saturday and Sunday in Kissimmee, and Port Charlotte will host the SWFL Adidas Classic Super Regional NIT from Friday through Sunday. Elsewhere, the Return of the War on I4 NIT will run from Friday through Sunday in Tampa, Plant City and Auburndale, and Lake City will host North Florida March Madness on Saturday and Sunday.
The U.S. Specialty Sports Association, of which STB is an affiliate, also announced registration for the ALLSTATE Showcase and Southeast Showcase Tournament. Players can try out for Team Florida, which will play against Team Alabama, Team Georgia and Team South Carolina in Georgia in August. Players can register at SuncoastTravelBall.com. Tryouts will be held in June and July.
David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2
