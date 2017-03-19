Federer beats Wawrinka for tying 5th Indian Wells title

2:40 Missing Palmetto woman murdered Pause

4:51 Parents of Manatee County 20-year-old killed in drunken driving crash aim to change laws

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:07 Force and devastation: U.S. nuclear tests declassified

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

1:42 Trump to Merkel: ‘At least we have something in common’ in reference to wiretapping

0:48 Mosaic reacts to winning Manatee commission support to expand mining

0:50 Pure Florida Honey Company moves into new space

2:05 Sheriff confirms police had been to Glen Carbon home about 50 times