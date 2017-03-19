Brown wins in dramatic fashion at Desoto Speedway

0:47 LECOM Park vantage point: First-base line during batting practice Pause

0:39 Lakewood Ranch track and field's Sophia Falco progresses after state-championship season

4:51 Parents of Manatee County 20-year-old killed in drunken driving crash aim to change laws

1:07 Force and devastation: U.S. nuclear tests declassified

0:53 Maureen Dunn, Jake Hamilton throw out first pitches at Pirates game

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

1:57 Emotions flare as Buchanan talks health care, Trump at town hall

1:29 Fan of the Game: Steve Galbraith