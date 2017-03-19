Stanton's homer, Jones' leap carry US into WBC semifinals

1:57 Emotions flare as Buchanan talks health care, Trump at town hall Pause

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

4:51 Parents of Manatee County 20-year-old killed in drunken driving crash aim to change laws

1:56 Congressman Vern Buchanan speaks about his town hall meeting in Sarasota

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

21:17 Watch entire press conference on Glen Carbon fatal fire, car crash, and mom drowning

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

2:15 Mother fights for changes after death of son to opioids