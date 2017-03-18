A big third inning lifts Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Pirates sent 10 men to the plate during a five-run third inning to spark a 13-8 victory against Philadelphia on Saturday.
Pitcher Tyler Glasnow singled to start the big inning, which was highlighted by Phil Gosselin’s two-run triple off Jeremy Hellickson.
Hellickson, the former Tampa Bay Rays pitcher, allowed nine hits and eight runs (five earned) in five innings. He struck out three and walked one. Hellickson has struggled to find the groove this spring, having given up 26 hits and 18 runs (15 earned) in 18 innings.
Glasnow (1-0) fared far better though he, too, pitched out of trouble. He gave up four hits and walked two in four innings, but allowed one run to earn the win.
The Pirates (14-7) built an 11-1 lead and withstood the Phillies’ late surge against Steven Brault (four runs, four hits) and Jason Creasy (two runs, three hits).
John Jaso played five innings in right and hit his second homer of the spring, a three-run shot in the sixth. He finished with four RBIs and stole his first base of the spring. Eury Perez hit a solo homer in the fifth. Gift Ngoepe and Adam Frazier both had two hits.
Up next
Who: Toronto (6-13) vs. Pittsburgh (14-7)
When: Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
Where: LECOM Park, Bradenton
Starting pitchers: Mike Bolsinger vs. Gerrit Cole
Expected Pirates pitchers: Jared Bughes, Antonio Bastardo, Tony Watson, Daniel Hudson
