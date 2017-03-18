Manatee softball splits two at Palmetto tourney

Manatee High School split its two games on the final day of the Palmetto Spring Break softball tournament at Blackstone Park in Palmetto.
In its early game, Manatee lost to Winter Haven, 6-2. Pitcher Faith Miller allowed six hits and five runs in 1 1/3 innings, and the Hurricanes were unable to dig out of the early hole. Kara Saylor went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Kara Marsh doubled and drove in the other run for Manatee.
In the second game, Manatee defeated Naples Gulf Coast, 11-3 behind pitcher Zoe Rodgers, who allowed six hits and two walks while striking out nine.
Marsh continued her hot hitting with a double and four RBIs. Saylor added two hits, including a triple, and drove in two. Madison Bradford finished 3 for 3 for Manatee (5-8), which returns to action against Sarasota Riverview on March 28.
Tournament host Palmetto played only one game because of a late withdrawal by a team, but the Tigers made it count. They beat Seminole Osceola, 13-10.
JUCO baseball
SCF 6, Hillsborough CC 4: State College of Florida scored all six of its runs in the third inning and Jordan Gubelman craftily avoided trouble to lead the host Manatees.
Gubelman worked 7 2/3 innings, striking out nine and walking two. He scattered eight hits and allowed one earned run.
Ryan Karstetter and Jaren Shelby both went 2 for 4 and drove in a run for the Manatees (20-13-1, 6-5 Sunshine State Conference), who return to action Monday at home once again against Hillsborough.
