Webster Groves rolls to Missouri boys Class 5A title

Louisville recruit Courtney Ramey had 25 points and 11 rebounds, Saint Louis recruit Carte'Are Gordon added 21 points and Webster Groves routed Lee's Summit West 70-35 on Saturday to win Missouri's Class 5A boys state championship.
Cam Potts also had 11 points for the Statesmen (29-2), who led 20-10 after the first quarter and 37-24 at halftime before rolling in the second half in their fourth title game appearance.
Webster Groves outscored Lee's Summit West 33-11 in the second half.
Elijah Childs had 13 points and Christian Bishop scored 10 for Lee's Summit West (26-3), which beat perennial powerhouse Chaminade on the way to its first title game appearance.
Comments