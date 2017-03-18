Harriman rallies to win first state title since 1995 in A

Hayden Bingham scored 29 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead Harriman to its first state title since 1995 with a 74-73 win over Clay County in the Tennessee Class A final Saturday.
Harriman (33-6) fell behind 70-67 with 1:56 left before making a 7-0 run to win its second championship.
Isaiah McClain wen 3 of 16 from the field, but his jumper with 1:03 left gave Harriman a 71-70 lead and he added two foul shots to make it 73-70 with 17 seconds remaining.
Clay County's Tyreke Key was named MVP after breaking the tournament record for points (128) and points in a game (54 vs. Loretto).
The 6-foot-3 Mr. Basketball also broke the state record for points in a season (1,393).
"He's a once-in-a-career player," Bulldogs coach Rob Edwards said after Friday's semifinal win over Grace Christian. "If I got one of him every four years, I'd do this until they put a toe tag on me."
The Indiana State signee scored 40 points in the final, giving the guard 3,233 for his career. His 3-pointer with five seconds left completed the scoring.
Key grabbed 14 rebounds and tied state tournament records for most field goals (44) and points in a quarter (23 vs. Loretto).
Harriman's John Johnson scored 15 points, McClain added 12 and Joe Pace had 11.
Dawson Russell added 14 points for Clay County (32-5).
