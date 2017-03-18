Sports

March 18, 2017 9:43 PM

Akoi helps Sioux Falls O'Gorman to OT Girls AA title win

The Associated Press
RAPID CITY, S.D.

Sebastian Akoi led all scorers with 18 points as Sioux Falls O'Gorman beat Harrisburg 53-48 in overtime in the South Dakota Class AA Girls basketball championship game on Saturday.

Akoi was one of three players in double figures for the Knights (14-11), who snapped Harrisburg's 23-game winning streak.

Emma Ronsiek had two 3-pointers and 13 points to go with eight rebounds. Ashlee Beacom added 11 points.

The game was tied 42-42 at the end of regulation and Harrisburg missed a 3-pointer with two seconds left.

Sami Slaughter led Harrisburg (23-2) with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Sydney Halling had 13 points.

