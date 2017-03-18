Sports

March 18, 2017 8:28 PM

Jackson's 21 points lead Detroit Edison to Class C crown

By CHRIS NELSEN Associated Press
EAST LANSING, Mich.

Sophomore Rickea Jackson had 21 points and nine rebounds, leading Detroit Edison Public School Academy to a 46-44 win over Pewamo-Westphalia in the Michigan High School Athletic Association Class C state final at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Freshman Shaulana Wagner added 12 points and five rebounds for the Pioneers (21-5), who began a girls basketball program six years ago and won its first state championship.

Freshman Hannah Spitzley finished with 17 points and junior Emily Spitzley scored 15 for Pewamo-Westphalia (24-3). The Pirates last played in a state final in 1984.

Edison, which nearly let a nine-point fourth-quarter lead slip away, held off the Pirates' late rally. Pioneers freshman Gabrielle Elliott hit a free throw with 1.6 seconds left, and missed the second. Jackson collected the rebound as the clock expired.

