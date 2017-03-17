Out-of-Door Academy girls lacrosse falls to Canterbury

Out-of-Door Academy nearly handed Fort Myers Canterbury its first loss of the season only to fall 12-11 at home. Jena Choueiri and Tess Siciliano each scored three goals each for Out-of-Door (3-5), and Hannah Greenblott scored twice.
Becka Rutsky, Lexi Myers and Addie Mahler all scored once to round out the scoring for the Thunder.
Out-of-Door Academy will be back home Thursday for the penultimate game of the regular season against Fort Myers Bishop Verot.
Baseball
Out-of-Door Academy 10, Sarasota Booker 0: Out-of-Door ran its unbeaten streak to five games with a blowout win against Booker at home. The Thunder’s 10-run win marked its largest margin of victory since ODA (7-2-1) beat St. Petersburg Admiral Farragut Academy by 21 in the season opener.
Although in the midst of spring break, Out-of-Door returns to Class 3A-District 5 play Monday in Largo against Indian Rocks Christian.
Boys lacrosse
Out-of-Door Academy 15, Fort Myers Canterbury 4: Out-of-Door picked up a second straight blowout win with a rout of Canterbury at home. The Thunder beat Tampa Catholic by 11 goals earlier this week.
ODA returns to action Monday in Fort Myers against Bishop Verot.
