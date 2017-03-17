Sports

March 17, 2017 10:30 PM

Out-of-Door Academy girls lacrosse falls to Canterbury

Herald staff report

Out-of-Door Academy nearly handed Fort Myers Canterbury its first loss of the season only to fall 12-11 at home. Jena Choueiri and Tess Siciliano each scored three goals each for Out-of-Door (3-5), and Hannah Greenblott scored twice.

Becka Rutsky, Lexi Myers and Addie Mahler all scored once to round out the scoring for the Thunder.

Out-of-Door Academy will be back home Thursday for the penultimate game of the regular season against Fort Myers Bishop Verot.

Baseball

Out-of-Door Academy 10, Sarasota Booker 0: Out-of-Door ran its unbeaten streak to five games with a blowout win against Booker at home. The Thunder’s 10-run win marked its largest margin of victory since ODA (7-2-1) beat St. Petersburg Admiral Farragut Academy by 21 in the season opener.

Although in the midst of spring break, Out-of-Door returns to Class 3A-District 5 play Monday in Largo against Indian Rocks Christian.

Boys lacrosse

Out-of-Door Academy 15, Fort Myers Canterbury 4: Out-of-Door picked up a second straight blowout win with a rout of Canterbury at home. The Thunder beat Tampa Catholic by 11 goals earlier this week.

ODA returns to action Monday in Fort Myers against Bishop Verot.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Sports Videos