March 17, 2017 9:55 PM

Michelle Wie healthy, confident and in contention in Phoenix

By JOHN NICHOLSON AP Sports Writer
PHOENIX

Michelle Wie is healthy and confident again. She's in contention in the Bank of Hope Founders Cup, too.

Wie shot a 5-under 67 on Friday on another hot and low-scoring day at Desert Ridge to enter the weekend a stroke behind leaders Stacy Lewis and Ariya Jutanugarn.

Winless in 62 events since the 2014 U.S. Women's Open, Wie is coming off a fourth-place tie two weeks ago in Singapore.

Lewis and Jutanugarn played together, each following an opening 64 with a 67 to reach 13 under in the tournament that broke the LPGA Tour record for the lowest 36-hole cut at 5 under. The previous mark of 4 under came in the 2015 Manulife LPGA Classic in Canada. The event record was 3 under last year.

Jeong Eun Lee shot a 64 to join Wie, Mi Jung Hur (66) and Vicky Hurst (67) at 12 under.

