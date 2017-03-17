Third inning leads Orioles past Pirates

Game Recap
Orioles 8, Pirates 6
Pirates record: 13-7
Key inning: In the third inning, the Orioles scored three times through a sacrifice fly, single and ground out.
Pirates’ big bat: Alen Hanson went 3 for 5 with a double and two runs scored.
Pirates’ starter watch: Drew Hutchison allowed seven hits, six earned runs and two walks in 3 1/3 innings.
What Drew Hutchison said: “I didn’t do a good job of attacking like I did the first few outings, where I’ve had success.”
What Clint Hurdle said: “(Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin’s) got his eye on one guy every time he comes in. He also encourages them, ‘Hey, y’all want to play a little football, give me a little wink on the way out.’ I tell him, ‘There’s no eligibility here. Move on.’ ... I made sure we had a head count after they left.”
Roster moves: Outfielder Barrett Barnes, catcher Christian Kelley and Erich Weiss were reassigned to minor league camp. Right-handed pitcher Dovydas Neverauskas and infielder Chris Bostick were optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.
Jason Dill
Up next
Who: Pirates (13-7) at Phillies (9-10)
Where: Spectrum Field, Clearwater
When: 1:05 p.m.
Starting pitchers: Pittsburgh’s Tyler Glasnow is slated to go against Philadelphia’s Jeremy Hellickson. In his last two spring appearances, Glasnow has allowed 11 earned runs. He was chased after 2 2/3 innings on March 13 after allowing five runs on six hits against Atlanta in Lake Buena Vista.
Expected Pirates pitchers: Steven Brault and Pat Light.
Tickets
On days there is no home game, the ticket office at LECOM Park is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (weekdays) and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Saturdays). The ticket office is closed on Sundays.
On days there is a Pirates spring training home game, the ticket office is open from 9 a.m. until 30 minutes after the final out.
Pricing
Infield box/infield reserve: $28
Baseline box: $24
Grandstand: $17
Left field bleachers: $17
Note: Add $3 to the listed price if ticket purchase is on the day of the game.
