Pirates’ Max Moroff grew up a Yankees fan

Three questions for
Max Moroff
What do you think you’d be doing if you weren’t a baseball player?
“I’d probably be a coach and just stay with baseball in some area. I think that’s what I’d do.”
Growing up, who did you root for as a kid and how did you get into baseball?
“I was a fan of the Yankees and Derek Jeter. I’d say my dad and my brother, I have an older brother, they got me into baseball at a young age. I always followed them, and my brother played, too. He’s three years older than me, so I’d always play up in his age group. So I think that got me better.”
Obviously, you’re not a fan now as a player. But what was it like watching the Yankees win the World Series during their dynasty years of the late 1990s?
“I remember staying up late on school nights when I was younger just watching those games ... It was pretty sweet just to see them win.”
Faces of LECOM Park
Cody Molner
Job title: Florida operations assistant
Residency: Sarasota
Hometown: Longview, Wash.
Years at the park: First year.
Fan of the Game
Dan Stoutenborough and Paul Myers
Residency: Sarasota (Stoutenborough) and Cincinnati (Myers)
Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio
How long they’ve been fans: 60 years
