March 17, 2017 6:11 PM

Pirates’ Max Moroff grew up a Yankees fan

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

Three questions for

Max Moroff

What do you think you’d be doing if you weren’t a baseball player?

“I’d probably be a coach and just stay with baseball in some area. I think that’s what I’d do.”

Growing up, who did you root for as a kid and how did you get into baseball?

“I was a fan of the Yankees and Derek Jeter. I’d say my dad and my brother, I have an older brother, they got me into baseball at a young age. I always followed them, and my brother played, too. He’s three years older than me, so I’d always play up in his age group. So I think that got me better.”

Obviously, you’re not a fan now as a player. But what was it like watching the Yankees win the World Series during their dynasty years of the late 1990s?

“I remember staying up late on school nights when I was younger just watching those games ... It was pretty sweet just to see them win.”

Faces of LECOM Park

Cody Molner

Job title: Florida operations assistant

Residency: Sarasota

Hometown: Longview, Wash.

Years at the park: First year.

Fan of the Game

Dan Stoutenborough and Paul Myers

Residency: Sarasota (Stoutenborough) and Cincinnati (Myers)

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

How long they’ve been fans: 60 years

Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill

