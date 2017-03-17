Women's NCAA Tournament Capsules

4:51 Parents of Manatee County 20-year-old killed in drunken driving crash aim to change laws Pause

0:58 Family remembers son killed at 'dangerous intersection'

0:25 Trash fire spreads to Bradenton mobile home

0:54 'I lost my heart': Father of Palmetto High student who was killed by car speaks about the 15-year-old

1:13 Pirates Q&A: Max Moroff

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

0:38 Restaurant fire in Palmetto

3:22 Meet some of the beagles and mice used for research at the University of Kentucky

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower