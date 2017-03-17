Pirates take on Orioles as weather warms up

Friday’s chilly morning weather is expected to give way to warmer temperatures when the Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles meet for the second time in three days Friday afternoon.
The Buccos defeated the O’s, 6-5, behind Phil Gosselin’s grand slam on Wednesday at LECOM Park.
The park formerly known as McKechnie Field is set to see the two sides square off for a scheduled 1:05 p.m. start.
Right-handed pitcher Drew Hutchison is making his second start this spring for the Pirates. He’s allowed two earned runs in nine innings in four previous appearances.
