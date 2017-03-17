Falcons softball tops Noles for first time

Saint Stephen’s rallied from a 7-2 deficit to earn a 9-7 win against Southeast on Thursday, the Falcons’ first softball victory against the Seminoles in program history.
Amy Woodworth (7-2) earned the win with three innings of scoreless relief.
The host Falcons (10-5) scored five runs in the fourth, highlighted by Julia Dodge’s RBI double, Kaylee Albrecht’s RBI sacrifice and a two-run throwing error. Saint Stephen’s tied the game in the fifth on Emma Craig’s RBI double and took the lead in the sixth on Claudia Sbaschnik’s solo homer. Sbaschnik also tripled and singled.
For Southeast, Shaylene Holt finished with two hits, including a double, and Ivy Turner, went 2 for 3. Saint Stephen’s returns to action Tuesday at home against Northside Christian, which won the teams’ game in Saint Petersburg earlier this season.
Lakewood Ranch 19, Braden River 4: Kinsey Goelz and Morgan Cummins homered in the first, and Maddie Koczersut homered in the second to spark the Mustangs. Kailey Christian (4-0) earned the win for Lakewood Ranch (10-0), which next plays at the Bartow Tournament of Champions on March 24-25.
Baseball
Manatee 9, Bayshore 1: Zach Rodgers (1-2) allowed two hits in five innings while striking out seven to lead the Hurricanes (2-6). Jamar Smith paced the offense with three hits and three RBIs. Drew Schafer doubled and drove in three. Dylan Spagnolo singled and drove in two.
Out-of-Door Academy 10, Booker 0 (6): Hayden Kennelly, Josh Raimon and Tom Willander combined on a one-hitter to lead the host Thunder in a game shortened to six innings. Kennelly struck out three and allowed Booker’s only hit, a single by Zach Ellis. Raimon worked two innings, and Willander finished. At the plate, Alex DiMare, Najee Rhodes and Owen Ragsdale each had two hits. DiMare drove in one and Rhodes drove in two for ODA (7-2-1), which next plays Monday at Indian Rocks Christian School.
Boys tennis
Braden River 6, Southeast 1: Sean Peabody (No. 2 singles), Nick Bratton-Cox (No. 3) and Matt Rhea (No. 4) won their pro-set matches, 8-1, to lead the Pirates (7-3). Southeast (3-6) earned its point from Sebastian Suarez and Tyler Teaford in the No. 1 doubles match.
Bayshore 4, Palmetto 3: Ariel Gonzalez (No. 1) and Alan Macowan (No. 4) won their singles matches and then combined for victory at No. 1 doubles to lead the Bruins to victory. Bayshore’s No. 2 doubles team, Cameron Whitford and Joshua Kapellan, also triumphed. Palmetto’s wins came in singles from Connor Vierling (No. 2), James Ridge (No. 3) and Sidney Souncurd (No. 5).
Girls tennis
Manatee 7, Bradenton Christian 0: Gabriel Karatantcheva (No. 1), Grayson Hall (No. 2) and Tamara Clemann (No. 5) did not drop a game while leading the Hurricanes (7-0) in a match played at King Middle School.
Junior college softball
SCF 7-8, Polk State 1-0: Carlee Lucas (10-8) and Sammi Grat (11-6) dominated on the rubber to lead visiting State College of Florida to a doubleheader sweep of Polk State in Sunshine State Conference softball on Thursday. The second game was shortened to five innings.
In the opener, Jaimie Harney and Hannah Grossi contributed two hits each, and Jessica Harney drove in two. In the second game, Lexi Bettermann went 3 for 3 while Jessica Harney and Grat both went 2 for 3.
SCF (23-15, 7-1) next plays at home Tuesday with a doubleheader against Florida Southwestern.
Comments