First pitches before Pirates spring training games at LECOM Park

Throwing out the first pitch is an honor.
It can be granted in recognition of a person’s service to the team, a local organization, local government or the military.
It can be granted for philanthropy, political success or business ties.
But whether the person is young or old, male or female, an athlete or couch potato, it is always a nerve wracking proposition when they announce your name.
Why?
Because no one wants to be the person who airmails the ball to the screen or rolls it across the plate.
Some succeed. Some don’t.
So sit back and watch the first pitches before the Pittsburgh Pirates spring training games at LECOM Park this season.
Comments