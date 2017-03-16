Barton scores 35 points, lead Nuggets over Clippers 129-114

Will Barton scored a career-high 35 points, Nikola Jokic recorded his fifth triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 129-114 on Thursday night to win their fourth straight.
Jokic finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists to help lead Denver to a win in a matchup of short-handed teams.
The Clippers played without Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, who were left back in Los Angeles for the one-game trip. Denver forwards Wilson Chandler (right groin) and Danilo Gallinari (left knee bone bruise) also sat, but Kenneth Faried returned after missing nine games with lower back spasms. Faried had 12 points in 18 minutes.
Chris Paul had 18 points and 14 assists, J.J. Redick scored a team-high 22 and Austin Rivers had 17 for the Clippers, who have lost three straight.
