ODA and Cardinal Mooney baseball settle for a tie in 12 innings

Out-of-Door Academy and Cardinal Mooney played to a 1-1 tie in a baseball game that was stopped after 12 innings by darkness in Sarasota. There are no plans to resume the nondistrict game at a later date
The visiting Thunder scored in the first inning on an RBI single by Brady Moore, but four Cougars pitchers kept ODA at bay the rest of the way.
Cardinal Mooney, which had a runner thrown out at the plate in the bottom of the fifth inning on what became a ground ball double play, tied the game in the sixth on an RBI single by Paul Labriola but did no more damage against three pitchers.
Out-of-Door starter Max Munroe went 4 1/3 innings, struck out five and allowed two hits. Duncan Cappar and Nick Romognola finished. Romognola struck out seven in five innings.
Cardinal Mooney used four: Starter John Schroyer 4 innings, 3 hits, 8K, third of four pitchers
Najee Rhodes had two doubles for the Thunder; Tom Hubbard had two hits for the Cougars.
Lakewood Ranch 7, Braden River 1: Starter Josh Tomlin threw five innings of no-hit ball to lead the host Mustangs (4-3) in the nondistrict game. Dylan Buck went 2 for 4, including a triple, and three RBIs. Justin Curtis went 2 for 3 wtih a double and Devin Wall tripled. The teams conclude their three-game series Thursday at Lakewood Ranch at 7 p.m.
Boys tennis
Braden River 6, Lakewood Ranch 1: David Ojeda (No. 1), Sebastian Bucarion (No. 2), Race Arande (No. 3) and Sean Peabody (No. 5) dropped one game each en route to victories that powers the visiting Pirates (6-3). Anthony Pistella and Ben Reichback earned Lakewood Ranch’s point at No. 1 doubles.
