Pirates edge Orioles behind Phil Gosselin’s slam

Game recap
Pirates 6, Orioles 5
Pirates record: 13-5
Key inning: Phil Gosselin delivered a grand slam in the fifth to cap a five-run inning for the Pirates, and had Pirate broadcaster Steve Blass call, “the Goose is loose,” during Wednesday’s television coverage.
Pirates’ big bat: Gosselin’s lone hit was the grand slam; Jordy Mercer went 2 for 3 and David Freese added a double.
Pirates’ starter watch: Jameson Taillon allowed a run in the first inning before quieting the Orioles in the rest of his four innings. Taillon struck out two and allowed two hits.
What Jameson Taillon said: “I thought I was nibbling a little bit at times. And then I’d fall behind in the count and then I’d throw a competitive, challenge pitch. And I got some good results and some good ground balls. I think that just builds confidence for me and shows that I have good stuff. Even when I’m behind in the count, they can know a fastball’s coming, but angle, deception, movement gets guys on the ground every time.”
What Phil Gosselin said: “I’ve heard (the Goose nickname) before. Not as many guys have been calling it here. But my previous stops, pretty much everybody’s called me Goose. So I guess I’m used to it by now.”
Roster moves: None.
Jason Dill
Up next
Who: Pirates (13-5) at Red Sox (8-10-1)
Where: JetBlue Park, Fort Myers
When: 6:05 p.m.
Starting pitchers: Pittsburgh’s Ivan Nova is scheduled to start against Boston’s Chris Sale. Nova is making his third spring start. To date, he has thrown five innings with two strikeouts, and he has allowed one unearned run and two hits.
Expected Pirates pitchers: Edgar Santana, A.J. Schugel, Dan Runzler and Dovydas Neverauskas.
Tickets
On days there is no home game, the ticket office at LECOM Park is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (weekdays) and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Saturdays). The ticket office is closed on Sundays.
On days there is a Pirates spring training home game, the ticket office is open from 9 a.m. until 30 minutes after the final out.
Pricing
Infield box/infield reserve: $28
Baseline box: $24
Grandstand: $17
Left field bleachers: $17
Note: Add $3 to the listed price if ticket purchase is on the day of the game.
