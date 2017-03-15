Bradenton’s Jessica and Nelly Korda on solid LPGA Tour money pace

The Korda sisters, Jessica and Nelly, are side-by-side on the latest LPGA Tour money list. The Bradenton natives rank Nos. 26 and 27, respectively, this week.
Jessica, the older of the two siblings, earned $61,055 from three tournaments this season. Nelly has earned $58,792 in two tournaments. Nelly followed her LPGA Tour debut, where she tied for fifth place in the Bahamas, with a 40th-place finish at her next tournament in Australia.
Meanwhile, Jessica has logged consistent finishes in her 2017 starts. She followed her tie for 16th in the Bahamas with a tie for 14th in Thailand and most recently tied for 15th at the HSBC Women's Champions.
Both are returning to LPGA Tour action this week at the Bank of Hope Founders Cup in Phoenix, Ariz. Nelly begins Thursday's first round at 3:23 p.m. off the first tee. Jessica tees off No. 10 a little later at 3:45 p.m.
IMG alumna cashes in Symetra opener
IMG Academy alumna Doris Chen posted a 4-over-par 220 total to tie for 39th place at last week's three-day, 54-hole Florida's Natural Charity Classic on the LPGA Symetra Tour. Olivia Jordan-Higgins won the Winter Haven tournament stop at 10-under par.
Chen was 73rd among the field in greens in regulation. She hit 62.96 percent of the greens in regulation, and that contributed to her 73.33 average score per round. It was the first Symetra Tour event of the season.
The tour heads west for stops in California and Arizona, before returning to the Sunshine State for the annual event at Manatee County’s Sara Bay Country Club.
Sarasota City Senior looms
In just a couple of weeks, the 22nd annual Sarasota City Men's Senior Championship will take place at Bobby Jones Golf Club. The 36-hole weekend tournament is scheduled for April 1-2, and is open to any amateur male golfer that is going to be at least 50 years in age by the tournament's first round. There will be a super senior division for players 70-and-older. Tee times begin at 7:30 a.m. off Nos. 1 and 10, and for the first time in tournament history, both the British and American courses will be used for the championship.
Registration is $150 per golfer, which includes greens fees, cart, tee gift, prizes, refreshments and an awards dinner following Sunday's final round. There’s a limit to the first 120 paid entries, with the deadline to register being Monday, March 27 at 5 p.m.
Dennis Monahan is the defending champion after he carded a 3-under par. An entry form can be found here. For more information, call Bobby Jones Golf Club assistant professional Daniel Bailey at 941-365-2000 ext. 5802.
Holes-in-one
On March 2 at Greens of Manatee, Daryl Ciccone aced the 113-yard 10th hole with a 7-iron. Witnesses were MiMi Sackett, Kathy Loik and Rhona Idleman.
On March 5 at Terra Ceia Bay, Dick McNitt aced the 132-yard 13th hole with a 5-wood. Witnesses were Pam McNitt, Carey O’Dell and Rick Zagley.
On March 8 at Pinebrook/Ironwood Golf Club, Dick Buskirk aced the 124-yard fifth hole with an 8-iron. Witnesses were Steve Conners and Leo Torregiano.
On March 8 at Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club, Gene Seashore aced the 145-yard 11th hole on the Kings Dunes course with an 8-iron. Witnesses were Anthony Joseph and Greg Heckman.
On March 10 at Pinebrook/Ironwood Golf Club, Brad Piersma aced the 109-yard third hole with an 8-iron. Witnesses were Brian Piersma and Judy Piersma.
On March 11 at Pinebrook/Ironwood Golf Club, Joyce Blink aced the 114-yard fifth hole with a driver. Witnesses were Wayne Martens, Barb Murphy and Susie Clarkson.
On March 13 at River Strand Golf and Country Club, Barbara Tarchak aced the 90-yard second hole on the Tributary course with a 9-iron. Witnesses were Mary Ann Brewer, Denise Dunlap and Bill Dunlap.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
Comments