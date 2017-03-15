Pirates Q&A: Chad Kuhl

Three questions for ...
Chad Kuhl
What have you picked up this spring from having a locker wedged between veteran pitchers Ivan Nova and Gerrit Cole?
“It’s an honor just to even be in the locker room and have these guys around me. It goes even further than Gerrit and Nova. It goes over to the other side with (Watson), Hughes and this side with ... (Taillon) and Brault. And all those guys, we’re all close. We can all kind of talk to each other and talk about pitching.”
What are you passionate about away from baseball?
“Spending time with family with big holidays and all that stuff that goes along in the winter time.”
What annual holiday traditions do you do with your family and what does it mean to you?
“Everybody around just playing (two-hand touch) football in the backyard. I have two older brothers and a couple of brothers-in-law and my dad, so just having everybody over playing some football is always fun. ... You’re away for so long. You’re away for probably eight months of the year, so it’s nice to just go back and do the things that you want to be back for.”
Faces of LECOM Park
Mike Roteman
Job title: Vice president of the Booster Club
Residency: Pittsburgh
Hometown: Pittsburgh
Years at the park: 7
Fans of the Game
Chad Ford and Olivia Lent
Residency: West Virginia
Hometown: Weirton, W.V. (Ford) and Elkins, W.V. (Lent)
How long they’ve been fans: 25 years.
