Sudden letdown damages Sevilla's remarkable season

1:37 Cop busted for stealing from driver Pause

0:52 Bayshore cancer theory to get closer look

0:37 A visualization of Hurricane Hermine

1:01 Testing in Manatee schools questioned, defended

0:54 Family Wanted: Five Kansas siblings want to stay together

1:00 Life and legacy of Elvis Presley celebrated at new entertainment complex in Memphis

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County

2:58 Marine Corps commandant on social media misconduct: 'We have a problem'

1:53 'The Feminine Touch' is a powerful tool in osteopathic medicine