Bayshore and NFL alumnus Washington takes high school coaching job

0:34 Meredith Scerba gives an update on the World Rowing Championships facilities Pause

4:32 Fan of the Game: Bradenton's Jorge Velazquez

2:15 Faces of LECOM Park: Russ Stutz

1:23 Pirates Q&A: Chris Stewart

1:37 Cop busted for stealing from driver

0:54 Family Wanted: Five Kansas siblings want to stay together

0:37 A visualization of Hurricane Hermine

1:10 Celebrity Cruises’ new ship gets built in virtual reality

1:00 Life and legacy of Elvis Presley celebrated at new entertainment complex in Memphis