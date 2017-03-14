Bayshore and NFL alumnus Washington takes high school coaching job

Fabian Washington once called Manatee County, “Cornerback County.”
As one of the area’s defensive backs to play at a Power Five conference school and the NFL, Washington fulfilled that statement on the field.
Now he’s continuing in the game as a high school coach.
Washington recently landed an assistant coaching position with Kissimmee Liberty.
“I look forward to him passing down that knowledge and getting kids excited,” Liberty athletic director Corey Edwards said. “Just not to aspire to be in the NFL, but to go on to college and get that education. I think he’ll bring both aspects to our program and to our kids.”
Washington played at Bayshore and the University of Nebraska. The Oakland Raiders drafted Washington after he ran a 4.29 40-yard time at the NFL combine in 2005. He played three seasons in Oakland, before finishing his playing career for the Baltimore Ravens, with his last season coming in 2010.
Among the other Hometown Heroes this week:
Jonathan Isaac: The IMG Academy alumnus is a freshman small forward for Florida State’s men’s basketball team. The Seminoles are in the NCAA Tournament, beginning Thursday in Orlando.
FSU was given a No. 3 seed in the West Regional, and the Seminoles open against Florida Gulf Coast University. Isaac earned All-ACC freshman team honors as well as getting an All-ACC honorable mention nod. Isaac leads FSU in rebounding (7.2 RPG) and blocked shots (1.5 blocks per game).
Tim Dinsdale: A Manatee wrestling alumnus, Dinsdale finished his sophomore year with Southeastern University with a 25-10 record. His biggest win, though, came at the end of the season. Wrestling in the NAIA National Championship against third-seeded Ryan Niven, of Grand View (Iowa) University, in the 165-pound weight class. Dinsdale scored an upset with a third-period pin, before dropping to the consolation bracket following a 3-2 loss to Embry-Riddle (Prescott, Ariz. campus) wrestler Kody Davis.
Bethany Keen: She has played in all 27 games of USF’s softball season to date, logging a .214 average with a team-leading three home runs and 15 RBIs. The Braden River High alumnae is a freshman this season.
SCF baseball: The Manatees are ranked 10th in the country, according to the latest Perfect Game Junior College Baseball rankings. SCF is rated the third-best team in Florida behind Chipola and Santa Fe. The Manatees entered Tuesday’s rescheduled game with St. Petersburg with a 19-10-1 overall record and 5-2 mark in Suncoast Conference action. That conference mark puts SCF a half game behind Polk State for the top spot.
