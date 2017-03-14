Blues bolster playoff push with 3-1 win over Kings

1:12 Faces of LECOM Park: Sara Hardy Pause

2:28 Pirates Q&A: Pat Light

1:16 Fans of the Game: Mike and Michele Miller

1:57 Charter government debated at Bradenton luncheon

0:53 A street fight at Miami street fest

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

1:01 This company allows you to rent a chicken for 6 months

2:23 Police cleared of wrongdoing in officer-involved shooting

1:28 Anna Maria residents fear their way of life is at risk