Tomyn named executive director of FHSAA; Green wins DeSoto Speedway feature

George Tomyn has been named the new executive director of the Florida High School Athletic Association after the Board of Directors voted unanimously to approve the move Sunday in Gainesville.
Tomyn will replace Roger Dearing, who is retiring after holding the position since June 2008. Dearing is the former Manatee County School Superintendent.
Tomyn served as the Superintendent of Marion County from 2012-16.
“Mr. Tomyn’s energy and passion shined through and we are elated about this selection,” FHSAA President Mark Marsala said in a press release. “It was a tight decision, but the right decision was made. Today was proof the process works.”
Tomyn was selected from among three candidates who interviewed for the position Sunday morning.
Motorsports
DeSoto Speedway: After leading most of the race, Garrett Green recovered after a caution in the closing laps to overtake Mickey Kempgens and win the 30-lap Paulie Milum Memorial American Drilling of Sarasota feature race Saturday night at the east Bradenton track.
Shane Butler, Ernie Teed and Johnny Gilbertson rounded out the top five.
The Modified Minis division held the first leg of its 50-lap triple crown races, with Fred Parvichini coming out ahead, followed by Mike Kerrivan, Jeff Firestine, Dave Davis and Ken Lawrence.
Other winners Saturday included Mike Endee (Outlaw Modifieds), Darrin Ellis (Pure Stock), Steve Major (Strictly Stock Enduro), Michael Meeks (Strictly Stock Road Course) and Bill Osborne (Strictly Stock Flag Pole Race).
Next Saturday will feature 50-lap races for the Street Stock and Open Wheel Modified divisions. The Pure Stocks and Bombers are also on display, and the Dirt Outlaw 4’s are scheduled to make their Desoto Speedway debut.
