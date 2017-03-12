Pirates Q&A: Chris Stewart

Three questions for ...
Chris Stewart
You’ve always got a book with you. What is it about reading that you love?
"I like reading different things. It kind of gets my mind off baseball. To go into the clubhouse or whether I'm on the bus or playing or just at home getting ready for bed, it kind of slows my mind down. Just refocuses, and at the same time, I'm actually learning something trying to get smart, trying to keep my brain active without necessarily focusing on baseball the entire time."
Any favorite authors or classics you enjoy reading?
"I like Jules Verne a lot. I read kind of a symposium of some of his books, and I really enjoyed that. ... I really enjoy the way Moby Dick was written. But it was a tough read, being kind of written old English style. It was really well written. I like new adventure stuff. I like biographies. Certain people that I've admired in the past, reading about them and learning about what made them tick."
With history, what’s your favorite time period to read about and why?
"I really enjoy the Civil War era, and reading about that. Big Lincoln fan, so I try to read a lot about him. I've read a lot of different biographies him and (John Wilkes) Booth. Just kind of their individualities during that time, what led up to that event. I'm a big World War II history fan as well. Just kind of all the different worlds who were going on at the time. What the uprising of the Nazis and how our involvement came later on in the war."
