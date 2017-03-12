Pirates edge Twins with big third inning

Pirates 4, Twins 3
Pirates record: 12-4
Key inning: The Pirates scored all of their runs in the third inning. Jordy Mercer drove in one on a double, and Chris Stewart’s double scored three.
Pirates’ big bat: Stewart went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs.
Pirates’ starter watch: Trevor Williams gave up a two-run home run to Daniel Palka on a change-up, but was steady for three innings. He struck out three and allowed just two other hits outside of Palka’s homer.
What Trevor Williams said: “(Palka) went after the change-up and got it. It was off the plate. I went to back up third base and went, ‘Oh my. That went out.’ I threw it where I wanted to throw it, and sometimes those pitches get hit.”
What Clint Hurdle said: “(Stewart’s) feeling spunky.”
Roster moves: None.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
Up next
Who: Pirates (12-4) at Braves (5-10)
Where: Champion Stadium, Kissimmee
When: 1:05 p.m.
Starting pitchers: Pittsburgh’s Tyler Glasnow is scheduled to start against Atlanta’s Bartolo Colon. Glasnow is coming off a difficult outing against the Dominican Republic, where he allowed six earned runs and five hits with four walks in 2 1/3 innings.
Expected Pirates to pitch: Wade LeBlanc, A.J. Schugel, Dan Runzler, Pat Light and Dovydas Neverauskas.
Tickets
On days there is no home game, the ticket office at LECOM Park is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (weekdays) and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Saturdays). The ticket office is closed on Sundays.
On days there is a Pirates spring training home game, the ticket office is open from 9 a.m. until 30 minutes after the final out.
Pricing
Infield box/infield reserve: $28
Baseline box: $24
Grandstand: $17
Left field bleachers: $17
Note: Add $3 to the listed price if ticket purchase is on the day of the game
