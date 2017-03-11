Minot beats Bismarck Century for 3rd straight state A title

KyJuan Johnson had 21 points and seven rebounds as Minot beat Bismarck Century 56-42 Saturday to win its third straight North Dakota Class A boys basketball championship.
With the win, Minot becomes only the second Class A team to win three straight championships, a feat last accomplished by Bismarck from 1957 to 1959.
The Magicians (25-2) pulled away in the second half to claim their 18th state title. They trailed 23-20 at half but took control after the break.
Minot's Justin Engg added 12 points and nine rebounds.
Minot made eight of 26 3-pointers while Century (22-5) struggled, making just one of 21 shots from behind the arc. The Patriots shot just 31 percent from the field.
Josh Sipes led Century in scoring with 13 points to go with nine rebounds. Lucas Mayer chipped in 10 points and 13 rebounds and Kade Amundson had 10 rebounds.
Century had a 12-game winning streak snapped.
