March 11, 2017 11:53 PM

Sporting Kansas City, Dallas tie 0-0 in MLS

The Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Kan.

Tim Melia made five saves to help Sporting Kansas City tie Dallas 0-0 on Saturday night in its home opener.

Sporting KC (0-0-2) remained scoreless this season. Jesse Gonzalez made two saves for defending Supporters' Shield champion Dallas (1-0-1).

Dallas missed opportunities in the first half. Matt Hedges headed the ball to Melia off Paxton Pomykal's corner kick in the 26th minute, and Cristian Colman's shot hit a post two minutes later. It was the MLS debut for 17-year-old Pomykal, who signed as a homegrown player in September.

Dom Dwyer had a clear shot for Sporting KC in the 58th minute, but his header from the center went wide, and his 87th-minute headed attempt was blocked. Dwyer scored 16 league goals last season and a team-record 22 league goals in 2014.

The home team hasn't lost in five seasons in the series. SKC had beaten Dallas in four straight at home.

