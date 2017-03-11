Shawnee Heights beats Schlagle for Kansas boys 5A title

Trey Brown had 21 points, Jesse Moss added 12 and Shawnee Heights beat Kansas City's Schlagle High School 66-49 on Saturday to win the Kansas 5A boys state basketball championship.
Jeremy Freeman added 11 points for the T-birds (22-3), who used an 18-8 second quarter to build a 32-19 lead. Shawnee Heights never looked back the rest of the way.
Ronnell Mitchell had 15 points to lead the Stallions (18-7), but he didn't get a whole lot of help. Tyon Grant-Foster was held to nine points on 2-for-11 shooting, D'Monte' Gaw had nine points on 3-for-9 shooting and Tama Johnson had eight points on 2-for-9 shooting.
Shlagle shot just 31 percent from the field as a team.
Comments