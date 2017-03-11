Sports

March 11, 2017 10:28 PM

Shawnee Heights beats Schlagle for Kansas boys 5A title

The Associated Press
TOPEKA, Kan.

Trey Brown had 21 points, Jesse Moss added 12 and Shawnee Heights beat Kansas City's Schlagle High School 66-49 on Saturday to win the Kansas 5A boys state basketball championship.

Jeremy Freeman added 11 points for the T-birds (22-3), who used an 18-8 second quarter to build a 32-19 lead. Shawnee Heights never looked back the rest of the way.

Ronnell Mitchell had 15 points to lead the Stallions (18-7), but he didn't get a whole lot of help. Tyon Grant-Foster was held to nine points on 2-for-11 shooting, D'Monte' Gaw had nine points on 3-for-9 shooting and Tama Johnson had eight points on 2-for-9 shooting.

Shlagle shot just 31 percent from the field as a team.

