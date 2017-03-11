Holcomb rolls to Kansas 4A-DII state championship

Conner VanCleave had 31 points and 15 rebounds in a virtuoso performance, leading Holcomb to a 60-45 victory over Pratt on Saturday in the Kansas 4A-DII state basketball championship.
Carter Blackburn added nine points for the Longhorns (24-1), who won their fourth state championship. Holcomb most recently hoisted the trophy in Emporia in 2015.
VanCleave went on a personal 10-0 run to start the game, and the University of Kansas baseball prospect wound up going 13 of 16 from the floor and 5 of 7 from beyond the arc.
Samson Kohman scored 19 points and Noah Myers added 10 for Pratt (19-6), which was making its first state title appearance since 1986.
