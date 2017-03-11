McEachern girls win Georgia 7A title 75-68 over Norcross

1:12 Faces of LECOM Park: Sara Hardy Pause

0:52 Supermarket chain Aldi opens first Palmetto store

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

0:35 Jim Valvano is recognized as an ACC Legend

1:28 Anna Maria residents fear their way of life is at risk

4:02 Men dressed as women rob jewelry store

2:38 The tiny Kansas town that burned the most in wildfires

2:00 Family members kicked out of assisted living facility

1:01 This company allows you to rent a chicken for 6 months