Christian Heritage tops Dale in 2A for first girls title

Olivia Curtis scored 11 points and Rylee Langerman added 10 to help Christian Heritage defeat Dale 43-34 for the Class 2A girls state championship Saturday at State Fair Arena.
It was Christian Heritage's first championship.
Curtis also had nine rebounds. Lexie Davis added nine points and Mary Kathryn Nuthman added eight for Christian Heritage (27-5), which held Dale to 26.5 percent shooting.
Hannah Ash scored nine points and Claire Chastain added seven points and 11 rebounds for Dale (29-3). The Lady Pirates were going for their eighth title and their first since 2010.
Christian Heritage led 18-16 at halftime behind eight points from Langerman and seven from Curtis. The Lady Crusaders outscored Dale 13-6 in the third quarter to take control of the game.
Christian Heritage outscored Dale 10-4 from the free throw line.
