March 11, 2017 1:24 AM

Puerto Rico beats Venezuela 11-0 in World Baseball Classic

By CARLOS RODRÍGUEZ Associated Press
GUADALAJARA, Mexico

Carlos Correa, Yadier Molina and T.J. Rivera homered, and Puerto Rico beat Venezuela 11-0 in seven innings Friday night in Group D of the World Baseball Classic.

Correa connected for a solo shot and Molina added a two-run drive in the sixth inning. Rivera belted another two-run homer in Puerto's Rico's six-run seventh, finishing the game.

In the World Baseball Classic, a team gets the win with a difference of 10 or more runs after five innings.

Seth Lugo, Giovanni Soto and Joe Jimenez combined on a three-hitter. Lugo, a right-hander for the New York Mets, struck out three in 5 1/3 innings.

