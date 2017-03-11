Puerto Rico beats Venezuela 11-0 in World Baseball Classic

Carlos Correa, Yadier Molina and T.J. Rivera homered, and Puerto Rico beat Venezuela 11-0 in seven innings Friday night in Group D of the World Baseball Classic.
Correa connected for a solo shot and Molina added a two-run drive in the sixth inning. Rivera belted another two-run homer in Puerto's Rico's six-run seventh, finishing the game.
In the World Baseball Classic, a team gets the win with a difference of 10 or more runs after five innings.
Seth Lugo, Giovanni Soto and Joe Jimenez combined on a three-hitter. Lugo, a right-hander for the New York Mets, struck out three in 5 1/3 innings.
