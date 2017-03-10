Bayshore, Southeast lifters advance

ENGLEWOOD Manatee County area teams were no match for the district’s powerhouses, but multiple lifters from the county advanced out of the Class 1A-District 15 boys weightlifting championship on Friday.
Host Lemon Bay and LaBelle dominated the team competition with 78 and 66 points, respectively, and the two teams fielded nine of the 11 weight-class winners. Bayshore finished third with 23 points. Southeast finished tied for fourth with 14.
However, the top six finishers in each weight class advance to the Class 1A-Region 8 meet, which is also scheduled for Englewood Lemon Bay, on March 25.
The top finishers for Bayshore were three third-place finishers: Uriel Sanchez (119 pounds), Jarrett Troupe (219) and Jeremy Barnett (238). Sanchez lifted a 275 total (145-130). Troupe lifted a 520 total (260-260) and Barnett lifted 470 (245-225).
The top Southeast lifters were also a pair of third-place finishes: Garret Hight (139) and Zach Roberts (183). Hight lifted 290 pounds (155-135), and Roberts lifted 490 (245-245).
All but Roberts and Troupe were more than 100 pounds off winning weight totals in their weight classes. Roberts was 70 pounds off the pace, and Troupe was 55.
Cardinal Mooney produced one weight class winner. Dillon O’Neill lifted a 685 total (400-285), winning the 238-pound weight class by 200 pounds.
