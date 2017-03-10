Boeser's goal lifts North Dakota past St. Cloud St. 5-2

North Dakota began defense of its national championship with a 5-2 win over St. Cloud State in the first round of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference playoffs on Friday.
Brock Boeser returned to the lineup after missing two games with an injury and scored what proved to be the game-winner at 16:27 of the second period.
Boeser, Rhett Gardner and Shane Gersich had a goal and assist apiece for North Dakota (19-14-3), which won its third straight game for the first time since October.
North Dakota, playing at home to open the playoffs for the 15th straight year, has won the previous 14 series. The Fighting Hawks have won four of five games against the Huskies this season.
"We had momentum in the first period and it got away from us in the second but we got it back in the third, which was a good sign," North Dakota coach Brad Berry said.
Austin Poganski scored in the third period and Joel Janatuinen scored an empty-net goal.
"I thought all four lines did a relatively good job," Berry said. "Everybody did their job."
Fighting Hawks goalie Cam Johnson made 26 saves. He allowed only power-play goals by Jacob Benson and Jimmy Schuldt. North Dakota was the top penalty-killing team in the NCHC.
Goalie Jeff Smith made 31 saves for St. Cloud State (16-18-1).
A lucky bounce led to North Dakota's first goal. Gardner brought the puck up the right side and tossed it toward the net as he approached the goal line near the boards. St. Cloud State's Schuldt tried to stop the airborne puck but it hit his stick and deflected into the net at 13:39 of the first period.
Another St. Cloud State mistake led to a 2-0 North Dakota lead. At 14:53, the Huskies turned the puck over at their own blue line. As it trickled into St. Cloud State's zone, Gersich, trailing the play, jumped on the puck and beat Smith. It was Gersich's 20th goal of the season but first since Feb. 18.
Benson cut the deficit in half at 9:43 of the second period. Benson scored from a tough angle on a 5-on-3 power play into an open net.
Boeser responded on his return to the lineup with a power-play goal at 16:27 of the second period. Boeser set up at the left point and took a pass from Tucker Poolman, one-timing a hard shot into the net for a 3-1 lead.
The Huskies got another power-play goal, this one by Schuldt at 10:48 of the third period. Schuldt scored on a shot from the right point while Johnson was retrieving the stick he lost in an earlier collision. North Dakota defenseman Poolman was handing him his stick as the puck arrived.
But with 7:42 to play, Poganski took a cross-ice pass through the neutral zone and beat Smith with a backhand.
The second game of the best-of-three series is Saturday.
"It's going to be even tougher tomorrow. Our level has to go up tomorrow," Berry said.
