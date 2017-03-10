Slam highlights Harney’s perfect day for SCF

Jessica Harney was 7 for 7 with a grand slam and six RBIs Friday to lead the State College of Florida softball team to a doubleheader sweep against visiting El Paso (Texas) Community College.
Harney’s grand slam came in the first game, a 10-2 victory in six innings. Carlee Lucas (8-8) was the winning pitcher, striking out five. Taylor Engman was 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Sara Wengerd had two RBIs.
In Game 2, Harney had four more hits and two RBIs in an 8-5 Manatees win. Cassie Shukitis and Kally Martin each had two hits. Sammi Grat (9-6) was the winning pitcher.
SCF (19-15) returns to the diamond Tuesday at Hillsborough Community College.
High schools
Baseball
Out-of-Door Academy 1, St. Petersburg Shorecrest 0: Duncan Cappar and Max Munroe combined for a no-hitter as the Thunder (6-2, 4-2 district) edged the Chargers. Cappar earned the win, striking out eight in six innings, and Munroe pitched the seventh to earn the save.
ODA’s run came in the first inning, when Brady Moore doubled to score Najee Rhodes. Cam Smalley also had a double. The Thunder next play at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Cardinal Mooney.
Palmetto 5, Manatee 3: Colton Vincent drove in the winning run with a single in the top of the seventh to break a 3-3 tie for Palmetto (3-4, 2-1) at G.T. Bray Park in Bradenton. Vincent went 2 for 4. Logan Frasier and Gunner Womer led the Tigers; both went 3 for 4 in Palmetto’s 10-hit attack. Jacob Josey earned the win, allowing six hits and no walks in the complete game.
Bradenton Christian 5, Sarasota Christian 1: Aiden Williams (2-0) allowed one hit over five innings to lead the host Panthers (4-4) in the nondistrict game. Rob Arakel and A.J. Schewe collected two hits and an RBI each. Austen Kessler contributed a two-run double. Bradenton Christian plays next at Cardinal Mooney on Tuesday.
Softball
Braden River 3, Manatee 0: Ali Yawn (4-0) tossed a five-hitter and struck out four to extend her season-long scoreless innings streak. Sarah Crawford’s two-run homer and Myah Moy’s solo homer led the Pirates, who also received two hits from Kaitlin Yawn. Braden River (7-0) plays host to Lakewood Ranch on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Sarasota Christian 15, Out-of-Door Academy 0: The game in Sarasota was shortened by the mercy rule. The Thunder next play Thursday at home against Palmetto Charter.
Southeast 15, St. Petersburg Lakewood 0 (3): Faith Bruce (4-4) tossed a no-hitter in the three-inning game, striking out six and facing one hitter over the minimum. Shaylene Holt was 2 for 2, and Cameron Crowell and Bruce each had one hit for the Seminoles (5-4, 4-1 district). Southeast plays host to Manatee on Tuesday.
Lakewood Ranch 7, Bishop Verot 1: Morgan Cummins homered twice and Avery Goelz once to lead the Mustangs 8-0, 6-0 (Class 8A-District 8), who finished with nine hits. Logan Newton (5-0) went the distance to earn the win for Lakewood Ranch, which plays at Braden River on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. She struck out 15 and walked two. She went 3 for 3 at the plate.
Girls lacrosse
Out-of-Door Academy 18, Riverview 17: Jena Choueiri and Sereena Feeney scored three goals each to lead the Thunder (2-4). Lexi Myers, Riley Spingler, Tess Siciliano and Hannah Greenblott added two goals each. Sophie MacLeod, Elle LaClair, Becka Rutsky and Caroline Lafoe completed the scoring for Out-of-Door. Lizzy Karp-Hauser recorded 10 saves in goal for the Thunder.
Gulf Coast 17, Saint Stephens 12: Baylee Barker’s five goals and Kendall Miller’s four led the Falcons (9-3) in the loss. Zoey Block’s two goals and Merry Moore’s one rounded out the scoring for Saint Stephen’s, which plays next at home against Cardinal Mooney on Tuesday.
