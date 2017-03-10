Carter leads White Castle to 1A title, 60-47 over Tensas

Jatyre Carter scored 19 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead White Castle to its sixth state championship with a 60-47 win over Tensas at the Burton Coliseum in the Class 1A Louisiana high school boys state tournament on Friday.
Princeton Young added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (27-13). Carter was named the Most Outstanding Player.
The Panthers (27-11) got off to a hot start and carried a 16-12 lead into the second quarter. But White Castle responded by outscoring Tensas 17-4 in the second quarter for a 29-20 lead at halftime.
From there, the Bulldogs never looked back as the held a double-digit lead for a majority of the second half.
Tensas was led by Lamont Bass, who shot 6 of 12 for 16 points.
