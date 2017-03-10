Pirates Q&A: Pat Light

Three questions for ...
Pat Light
You’re a New Jersey native, which is known for some top-notch Italian food. What type of food back there do you go for?
“There’s a lot of good food places back home. I live right outside New York City, so there’s some great pizza shops. And I love Italian food, so there’s so many different types of Italian places, especially in the little town that I live in called Hoboken. It’s Italian restaurants on every corner.”
How did you get into listening to Frank Sinatra and other 1950’s music?
“I remember listening to a couple Billy Joel songs that kind of sparked my music with that. And then from there, I always knew Sinatra. Sinatra grew up, he’s from Jersey, from Hoboken. So I guess I just started listening to some of his stuff, and little by little I kept finding more songs that I liked. So I just kind of started listening to that.”
Being a Monmouth alumnus and basketball fan, what did you think of the Hawks’ bench celebrations last year?
“It’s not really my style. I’m not big on stuff like that, but I thought it was fun. It was fun to watch. The crowd loved it. A bunch of people have been coming to the games now, because they wanted to see what those guys would do next. So it was fun. It was good for the program and it got us on the map a little bit and we’ve been playing good basketball since so I can’t complain.”
Faces of LECOM Park
Sara Hardy
Job title: Community relations assistant
Resides: Bradenton
Hometown: Friendship, Md.
Years at the park: 1 year.
Fan of the Game
Mike and Michele Miller
Resides: Bradenton
Hometown: South New Jersey
How long they’ve been fans: Rays fans since the inaugural 1998 season.
