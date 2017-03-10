Walk-off home run gives Pirates edge over Rays

Game recap
Pirates 4, Rays 1
Pirates record: 10-3
Key inning: Minor leaguer Edwin Espinal blasted a walk-off three-run homer with one out in the ninth inning.
Pirates’ big bat: Jose Osuna reached base safely for the 10th straight game and is 11 for 22 this spring following a double in the first of two at-bats against the Rays. David Freese has a five-game hitting streak, driving in the game’s first run with an RBI single in the first inning.
Pirates’ starter watch: Drew Hutchison struck out five in four innings. He allowed one earned run, three hits and two walks.
What Drew Hutchison said: “You’re able to go through your routine. Obviously, you’re a creature of habit and (starting) is what I’m used to doing. So it was nice to get back into that mode, and get into that rhythm.”
What Clint Hurdle said: “That whole side over at Pirate City, that dorm? That’s going to blow up (Friday night). The significance of it is really cool, because they come over here. We’re all connected. You saw the pile at home plate. (Espinal’s) going to sign autographs until 9 o’clock out there. Then he’s going to go over to Pirate City. He’s going to be making phone calls. It’s a blast and it’s going to help his confidence.”
Roster moves: None.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
Up next
Who: Pirates (10-3) at Orioles (7-5)
Where: Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota
When: Saturday, 1:05 p.m.
Starting pitchers: Pittsburgh’s Clay Holmes is scheduled to start against Baltimore’s Mike Wright. Holmes, who is a former Bradenton Marauder, pitched for Double-A Altoona last season, posting a 4.22 ERA in 26 starts.
Expected Pirates pitchers: Nick Kingham, Jared Hughes, Antonio Bastardo, Josh Lindblom and Dan Runzler.
