Falcons boys, Palmetto girls finish second at Saint Stephen’s Invitational

Andrew Csubak won a pair of individual titles and another as part of a relay to help the Saint Stephen’s boys finish second at the Saint Stephen’s Invitational. Csubak won the 1,600-meter run, the 800 and helped the 3,200 relay win. The Falcons finished with 138 points, Sarasota Riverview won with 171.
Saint Stephen’s boys won three other events: Jordon Murrell (100) and the 400 and 1,600 relays.
Palmetto’s Lazavien Walker was Manatee County’s only other boy to win on the track, winning the 200. In the field, Christian Kalish won the discus for the Tigers, Southeast’s Dequan Williams won the shot put, and Bradenton Christian’s Noah Osborne won the triple jump.
Riverview won the girls title, too, with 195 points. Palmetto finished with 151. Jasmine Williams (200, 400) and Elizabeth Atkinson (discus, shot put) led the Tigers. Sydney Waiters (100 hurdles), Eloise Leibe (300 hurdles) and Mackenzie Sullivan (3,200 run) also won for Palmetto.
Priscilla Miller of the Seminoles was the county’s other multiple winner (triple, long jumps). Bayshore’s Alexus Norman won the high jump.
Baseball
Bayshore 20, St. Petersburg Gibbs 9: Yiesel Ur went 2 for 3 with three runs scored to lead the Bruins, who scored 19 runs in the first two innings. Pitcher Parker Williams went the distance for Bayshore (6-1, 3-0 Class 5A-District 11) and struck out nine.
Northside Christian 2, Saint Stephen’s 0: The host Falcons managed four hits against St. Petersburg Northside Christian. Pitcher Jacob Eyre kept Saint Stephen’s (2-4, 1-4 Class 3A-District 5) close for five innings, with eight strikeouts and two runs allowed.
The Falcons will be back home Tuesday to host Southeast in Bradenton.
Boys tennis
Braden River 6, Bayshore 1: Playing pro sets, the host Pirates won the top four singles matches. No. 1 Race Arrande scored an 8-1 win for Braden River (6-1) and Colson Engelberger won 8-0. The only win for Bayshore came in No. 5 singles, at which Hugo Arreolas won 8-6. The Pirates return to the court Monday to host Cardinal Mooney. Bayshore will be back on the road against Manatee in Bradenton.
Saint Stephen’s 4, Riverview 3: The Falcons got wins from their Nos. 2, 4 and 5 singles players to pull out a narrow win against Riverview in Bradenton. Saint Stephen’s has a week off now before it hosts Cardinal Mooney in Bradenton on Thursday
Girls tennis
Manatee 7, Palmetto 0: No. 1 Annika Chakos, No. 2 Gabriel Karatancheva and No. 3 Brooke McIntosh combined to drop one game in the host Hurricanes’ victory. Chakos was the only one of the top three Hurricanes (6-1) to drop a game, beating Palmetto’s (2-5) Mackenzie Lang, 6-0, 6-1. Manatee will be home against Tuesday to host Bayshore. The Tigers host the Bruins on Thursday in Palmetto.
Saint Stephen’s 5, Riverview 1: The Falcons swept the two doubles matches to breeze past Riverview in Bradenton.
Saint Stephen’s has a week off now before it hosts Cardinal Mooney in Bradenton on Thursday
Softball
Lakewood Ranch 7, Sarasota 1: Pitcher Kailey Christian tossed six shutout innings with five strikeouts to lead the host Mustangs to a blowout. Madi LoCastro and Avery Goelz blasted home runs to pace the Mustangs (7-0, 6-0 Class 8A-District 8). Lakewood Ranch plays Friday against Fort Myers Bishop Verot at home.
Braden River 14, Brandon 0 (5): Lexie Phelps struck out three in five innings to help the visiting Pirates. Emma Anthony, Kali Reis and Ali Yawn all racked up three hits for Braden River (6-0, 5-0 Class 7A-District 9) to spark the Pirates’ offense to a rout. Braden River returns home Friday for a meeting with county rival Manatee.
Saint Stephen’s 10, Admiral Farragut Academy 3: Pitcher Amy Woodworth drove in a pair of runs and picked up the win for the host Falcons. Seventh-grader Hailey Hirter drove in three for Saint Stephen’s (7-5, 4-3 Class 3A-District 5) and Julia Dodge scored three times. The Falcons play host to Imagine School of North Port on Friday.
