Brock defeats Jarrell 46-43 in Class 3A semifinals

Brock survived a late Jarrell rally to defeat the Cougars 46-43 in the Class 3A semifinals.
Jarrell (33-4-1) trailed 37-27 early in the fourth quarter Thursday in San Antonio but closed to 44-40 with 18.9 seconds left. The Cougars sank one free throw but missed the second and were forced to foul. Brock's Taylor Perry hit both ends of a one-and-one for a five-point Brock lead. A.J. Smith had a put back basket at the buzzer for the final Jarrell score.
Scott Thomas led Brock (30-8) with 11 points and seven rebounds while Amery Hughes added 10 points and four boards.
T.J. Sykes had 15 points and eight rebounds for Jarrell while Kyle Spender added 12 points.
Brock plays Dallas Madison in the 3A championship Saturday.
Comments