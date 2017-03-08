Lakewood Ranch baseball tops Berkeley Prep

Dylan Buck drove in a pair of runs with a double and a triple to help Lakewood Ranch eke out a 6-5 win against Berkeley Prep on Wednesday in Tampa. Florida signee Colton Zimring scored twice for the Mustangs (2-2), going 1 for 1 with two walks.
Inspiration Academy 7, Bayshore 3: Inspiration handed the Bruins their first loss with a barrage of home runs. Tanner Bench and Seth Miller homered twice each and Colin Moore hit one. Catcher DJ McCarty went 2 for 2 with a double, RBI and two walks for Bayshore (5-1), which returns to action Friday against Gibbs in St. Petersburg.
Boys tennis
ODA 6, Shorecrest Prep 1: Josh Samuel took the loss at No. 1 singles to Jack Ledford, 6-1, 6-3, but the rest of the Thunder lineup picked him up, rolling to victory at Feather Sound Country Club in Clearwater. Matt Jones won a third-set tiebreaker 10-2 to beat Mathew Danielson. The doubles matches were both decided by 9-7 scores in pro set matches.
Girls tennis
Shorecrest Prep 7, ODA 0: Playing without No. 1 singles player Sydney Sforzo, the Thunder (3-3) was swept at Feather Sound Country Club in Clearwater. Maddy Reece moved up to No. 1 and suffered a 6-2, 6-4 loss to Melanie Friedman.
Boys lacrosse
ODA 19, Sarasota Military 2: Out-of-Door climbed back past .500 with a blowout win of Sarasota Military on the road in Sarasota. The Thunder (4-3, 4-2 District 17) bounce back following a loss to rival Cardinal Mooney.
Junior college baseball
SCF 5, Florida SouthWestern 3: Pitcher Logan Lyle struck out seven in 2 2/3 innings of relief to pick up the win for State College of Florida, Manatee–Sarasota, at home against Florida SouthWestern State. Austin James belted a solo home run for one his two RBIs, and Reilly Johnson added three hits for SCF (18-9-1). The Manatees will play their third straight game against Florida SouthWestern when they travel to Fort Myers on Friday.
Softball
SCF 12-5, St. Petersburg College 11-12: State College of Florida produced 19 hits in support of winning pitcher Sammi Grat (6-6) in the 12-11, eight-inning win in the opener on Tuesday. Jessica Harney hit a three-run homer: Lindsey Hall’s infield out produced the winning run. In the second game, Carlee Lucas (6-7) took the loss for the Manatees (15-15), who visit South Florida on Thursday.
Comments