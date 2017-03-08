Centeno sets tone at county meet

0:23 Manatee County School Board's Charlie Kennedy throws out the first pitch Pause

0:52 Pirates pitcher Trevor Willaims on performing in front of military veterans

1:30 Manatee High's chorus sings the national anthem

0:43 Josh Lindblom discusses his baseball time in Korea

2:09 Fan of the Game: Jack Steele

1:40 Compromise sought in battle over Bradenton's noise ordinance

1:01 Testing in Manatee schools questioned, defended

0:46 Man walking home from grocery store robbed at gunpoint

0:06 Watch sun rising across the United States in this satellite imagery