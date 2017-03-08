Wilkinson County wins Georgia Class A boys public title

1:12 Manatee's Charles Small wins state wrestling championship Pause

1:53 'The Feminine Touch' is a powerful tool in osteopathic medicine

1:40 Compromise sought in battle over Bradenton's noise ordinance

1:59 Faces of LECOM Park: Katie Fritz

0:46 Man walking home from grocery store robbed at gunpoint

0:06 Watch sun rising across the United States in this satellite imagery

0:13 Firefighters work to extinguish wildfire raging in Florida

1:31 Day Without Women supporters gather outside immigration service office

1:01 Testing in Manatee schools questioned, defended